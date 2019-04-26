LEWISTON – Harry A. Brown Jr., 77, of Lewiston, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at d’Youville Pavilion. He was born in Augusta on Sept.14, 1941, a son of the late Harry A. Brown Sr. and Jessie (Rowe) Brown. Harry loved horses and in his early years he worked at The Lewiston Raceway as a Stable Hand. This is where he met the Keith family and they took him into their home as part of their family for over 20 years. For the past 25 years he has been living with his extended family, Carole French Family, and her children later he worked at Polar Bear Insulation and Home Energy Siding for Mr. Keith. Harry was a very simple man and just enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved to go for walks and would walk for many miles a day to take in the scenery. He also enjoyed camping, watching NASCAR, and listening to Paul Harvey every day. Most of all he just loved being with family and enjoyed the many family gatherings.He is survived by the Carole French family and the Stephen and Carol Keith Family.The families would like to thank the staffs at Androscoggin Home Health Care & Hospice and d’Youville for the wonderful care given to Harry in his last days. You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Harry’s life by visiting his guest book at www.thefortingroupauburn.comVisitation will be at Fortin/AUBURN, Sunday, April 28, from 2-3 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.

