The driver of this pickup walked away bleeding after losing control of his truck on Sutherland Pond Road and crashing into a tree at about 6 p.m. Friday in Sabattus. A witness said the man driving the truck got out of his mangled vehicle after slamming into the tree. It did not appear the injuries were life-threatening, the witness said, but the driver was taken to a Lewiston hospital to be examined. Sabattus police and fire crews responded to the wreck, as did a fire engine from Wales. The name of the driver was not immediately available. A stretch of Sutherland Pond Road remained closed later Friday night as police investigated and tow crews attempted to haul away the truck. The wreck occurred on a stretch of road that curves sharply. One man who lives in the area said the spot has been the site of numerous crashes in years past. Jon Mennealy photo
The driver of this pickup walked away bleeding after losing control of his truck on Sutherland Pond Road and crashing into a tree at about 6 p.m. Friday in Sabattus. A witness said the man driving the truck got out of his mangled vehicle bleeding after slamming into the tree. It did not appear the injuries were life-threatening, the witness said, but the driver was taken to a Lewiston hospital to be examined. Sabattus police and fire crews responded to the wreck, as did a fire engine from Wales. The name of the driver was not immediately available. A stretch of Sutherland Pond Road remained closed later Friday night as police investigated and tow crews attempted to haul away the truck. The wreck occurred on a stretch of road that curves sharply. One man who lives in the area said the spot has been the site of numerous crashes in years past. Jon Mennealy photo
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
New England Patriots
-
Dear Abby
-
Horoscope
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.