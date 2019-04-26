LEWISTON — Geiger, promotional product industry Top 10 Distributor, announces the promotion of several associates at the Lewiston headquarters, due to recent growth and restructuring within the company.

Erika Leary has been promoted to operations manager of total care. Originally from Vilnius, Lithuania, Leary started her career with Geiger in March of 2014 as an assistant credit and collections manager, progressing to assistant operations manager in November of 2016. Having enjoyed living in Maine for the past 15 years, she now lives in Freeport.

Dylan Harrington has been promoted to applications developer II. He started his career with Geiger in July of 2016 as an applications developer I in Information Technology. He lives in Auburn.

Corey Dill has been promoted to assistant operations manager of total care. He began his career with Geiger in July of 2015 as an accounts payable specialist and five months later was promoted to accounts payable supervisor.

Kelly Sutton was promoted to manager of client services in corporate programs. She began her career with Geiger in October of 2017 as a program manager in corporate programs. She enjoys volunteering for Cub Scout Pack 111 in Auburn. She lives in Turner.

Wayne St. Germain was promoted to accounts payable supervisor in total care. He started with Geiger in August of 2016 as an accounts payable specialist. He lives in Lisbon Falls.

Gloria Escobar has been promoted to distribution specialist II. She began her career with Geiger in November of 2017 as a distribution specialist I.

Crystal Coolong has been promoted to order verifier supervisor. She began her career with Geiger in June of 2013 as an order verifier then progressing to order verifier lead in January of 2017. She lives in Lewiston.

