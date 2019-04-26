FARMINGTON — Two people were arrested Thursday night when police stopped a speeding vehicle on Lucy Knowles Road.

During a search of the vehicle and of a passenger, police found about 3 grams of suspected heroin and 2.61 grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to officer Brandon Sholan’s affidavit filed with the court.

Sholan stopped a car at about 7 p.m. going 52 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Tiffany Lea Dow, 36, of Bangor was driving the vehicle with John Keith Perkins Jr., 31, of South Portland in the front passenger seat. According to Sholan, Perkins initially told police his name was John Higgins.

Dow was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of violating a condition of release. Perkins was arrested on several warrants out of Penobscot and Androscoggin counties for failure to appear.

He also faces felony charges of unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, and misdemeanor charges of illegal possession of hypodermic apparatus and violating a condition of release.

Dow told Sholan she was on bail and had conditions of release related to a pending trafficking in illegal drug charge, according to the document. The conditions allowed police to search her, her residence and vehicle and to test for drugs and alcohol.

While searching the back seat of the car, Sholan found a backpack containing two pipes, both with white residue, which had been used several times, along with multiple hypodermic needles, some loaded with an unknown substance, according to the affidavit. The search also revealed a six-pack of Twisted Tea in the backpack. There was an open can of Twisted Tea under the passenger seat that spilled.

Sgt. Edward Hastings IV and Sgt. Michael Lyman assisted Sholan. Lyman searched Perkins who also has conditions of release and active warrants for his arrest, and found a baggie with suspected heroin inside a pill bottle along with suspected methamphetamine.

Dow told police that she picked up Perkins in Bangor earlier in the day and while on the way to see her attorney in Oxford County, Perkins provided her with methamphetamine and they both smoked it in the car, Sholan wrote.

At the Franklin County Detention Center, the drugs were weighed with the weight of suspected heroin being about 3 grams and suspected methamphetamine about 2.61 grams, according to the affidavit. Lyman’s drug-detection trained police dog, Axel, sniffed both containers and baggies and indicated the presence of illegal drugs, Sholan wrote.

Following an appearance before a judge Friday, Dow’s bail was set at personal recognizance and Perkins’ bail was set at $10,000 cash, according to a corrections officer.

Convictions on the felony drug charges carry up to five years in prison, while the misdemeanor charges are punishable by up to 364 days.

