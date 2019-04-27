LEWISTON – Gloria Leclair, 83, of Lewiston went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 23, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born July 18, 1935, she was the daughter of Fredrick and Mildred Stevens. Gloria married Alfred Leclair Jr., June 6, 1953 and had six children. She was dedicated to her faith at church, enjoyed fishing, gardening and most of all spending time with her family. Gloria will be sadly missed by her children: Stephen Leclair of Livermore, Krisann Hebert and husband, Danford, of Poland, David Leclair of Lewiston, Marc Leclair of Lewiston, Linda Annance and husband, Normand, of Otisfield, Tracy Michaud and husband, Ronald, of Poland, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and two brothers, Russell and George Stevens. At her request an intimate memorial service will be held at Sabattus Community Baptist Church, 9 Main St., Sabattus on May 6 at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

