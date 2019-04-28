BRIDGTON — How much do you really know about man’s best friend?

About a dozen dog breeds from pugs to Irish wolfhounds filled Bridgton Veterinary Hospital for the ninth annual Meet the Breeds food drive Sunday.

The cover charge, a bag of dog or cat food, donated to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in Fryeburg.

Bridgton Hospital employee Leah Haney said the event aims to educate the public about the specific needs and temperaments of different dog breeds.

“Its important to pick a dog that’s well suited for you,” Haney said. “Obviously, a border collie has different needs than a pug.”

At the event, breeds ranging in size from the tiny dachshund to the massive Irish wolfhound filled the inside of the veterinary clinic. The event was a Brownie-level requirement for Girls Scouts to get the pet badge, and children were given a worksheet on all of the different pups in attendance.

Tristan Smith of North Sebago brought his 185-pound Irish wolfhound, Seamus, to meet and greet. Smith said Irish wolfhounds are one of the oldest breeds of dogs, originating as hunting dogs in Ireland, where they became the stuff of royalty. In fact, Smith said, Seamus’ own nickname is “Lord Seamus of Sebago.”

But that royal lineage does not inflate Seamus’ ego. Smith said Seamus is a lovable-if-massive family dog, more likely to lick a burglar than bite one.

“He’ll lick you to death,” Smith said.

Glenn Pieri, a Greyhound owner and member of the group Maine Greyhound Placement Services said almost all adoptable greyhounds in Maine are former racing dogs. And despite their fast-paced former lives on the track, most greyhounds are content on the couch.

“They’re active in short bursts,” Pieri said. “After that, they’re like, ‘Where’s the couch?’ And they’re down for the rest of the day. They’re great companion dogs, and they’re good for any sized home. They find a place to lay down, and that’s where they’re going to stay” said Pieri.

Melissa Robichaud brought Hunter, a 3 year-old collie, to the meet and greet. As siblings Zoey, Lily and Rory Davenport, 5, 9, and 3, respectively, of Casco were petting Hunter, Robichaud explained the dog’s strong herding instinct and how heroism is a hallmark of the breed.

“He’ll herd the kids, he’ll herd the cats, he’ll bark if something’s not right outside,” Robichaud said. “You never hear him bark unless something is going on. He’s like a real life Lassie. We’re always like, ‘What is it Hunter?’ Is Timmy in the well?”

