LEWISTON — Sandra Hayes of Monmouth announces the engagement of her daughter, Angelea Preston of Lewiston, to Neal Coughlin Jr. of Lewiston, the son of Neal Sr. and Goldie Coughlin of Lewiston.
The future bride graduated from Leavitt Area High School and is a registered nurse, working in the ICU at CMMC.
The future bridegroom graduated from Lewiston High School and is a driver for Hancock Lumber.
No date has been set for the wedding.
