Construction work is set to resume on Route 4 from Auburn to Livermore, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

The work area begins north of Fair Street in Auburn and extends more than 17 miles to just north of Church Street in Livermore.

Crews may restrict travel to alternating one-way traffic during the construction period — which is expected to be finished by May 19.

