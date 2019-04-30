AUBURN — The City Council approved the language Monday for the June 11 ballot questions for a $122 million Edward Little High School.

On the ballot On June 11, Auburn voters will be asked to approve building a new Edward Little High School on the current site. Of the projected $122 million cost, $105.9 would be paid by the state. Local taxpayers would be asked to spend up to $15.5 million in two ballot questions. Question 1 will include the $105.9 million in state money, plus $5.5 million in local spending. It would include the basic high school project paid for by the state, which includes grass athletic fields, a sizable regional and technical center wing that will be a satellite of the Lewiston Regional Technical Center, and a 367-seat performing arts center. The $5.5 million local spending would pay for increased gymnasium space, interior features such as geothermal heating and cooling. Question 2 will ask voters to approve another $10.5 million in local costs, including $8.9 million in bonding, $1.5 million from Capital Improvement Project funding and money raised from fundraising. That $10.5 million would pay for expanding the 367-seat performing arts center to 1,200 seats, a larger stage, improved lighting, a tech shop and dressing rooms; and an athletic stadium with artificial turf, lighting, grandstands, a press box and a 6- to 8-lane track field, a second turf field, landscaping and additional parking and building space.

Voters will decide two questions on funding the project.

Question 1 will ask voters to approve the $105.9 million in state funding, plus $5.5 million in local funding to pay for items not covered by the state, including extra program space, geothermal heating and cooling, a larger gym area and other interior features.

Question 2 will ask voters to approve $10.5 million in additional local funds to pay for a 1,200-seat performing arts center and state-of-the-art athletic stadium, with a turf field and a larger track.

The School Committee and City Council agreed last week to divide the state and local costs into two questions, after the ELHS Building Committee initially recommended a single question.

On Monday, the council voted 5-1 to approve the final ballot language, with Councilor Belinda Gerry opposed. Councilor Bob Hayes was absent.

Prior to the vote, the council made amendments to the language, including a description that should Question 2 be approved, the track in the athletic complex would go from six lanes to eight.

The most substantial change came after Councilor Andy Titus questioned the project’s inclusion of a second turf field and how it will be funded. The field is included in the overall cost of the project, but is dependent on a School Department fundraising campaign.

The second turf field, if Question 2 is approved, would only be built if the School Department is able to raise about $500,000 on top of about $1 million in capital improvement funds and potential grants.

After some debate, Question 2 was amended to reflect the breakdown of funds going toward the field, if approved.

The council also unanimously approved sending both bond packages to referendum in a second reading. No one from the public spoke during the public hearings.

At one point, Councilor Leroy Walker asked what would happen if voters approve Question 1 but not Question 2.

“The public needs to know now what happens,” he said, adding, “I don’t think the question even goes close to what people will understand.”

School Committee Chairman Tom Kendall said if only Question 1 passes, “that’s your project.”

Officials have previously said if Question 1 passes and Question 2 fails, a second referendum could be held in October to tweak the size and other specifications of the performing arts center and stadium.

However, Superintendent Katy Grondin said if that occurs, the department will have to work with the state to determine which project elements could be revisited without impacting the overall design and construction bid process.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: