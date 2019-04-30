LEWISTON — Gov. Janet Mills and Heather Johnson, commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, are scheduled to join Boston Brands of Maine officials at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to announce a $4 million expansion of the company’s Lewiston facility.

The expansion is expected to bring 50 full-time jobs to the region, according to information from the governor’s office.

Boston Brands of Maine, a bottling facility that has operated at 21 Saratoga St. since 2013, is responsible for bottling the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

In 2017, Sazerac Co., which owns Boston Brands of Maine, announced a $1 million expansion of the the Lewiston facility and the addition of 30 full-time jobs.

At that time, Gerry Reid, director of business development for Boston Brands of Maine, said Sazerac moved into the Saratoga Street facility in 2013 when previous owner Beam Inc. decided to leave the state after buying the former White Rock Distilleries for $605 million in 2012.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: