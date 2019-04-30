LEWISTON — After a tough loss Saturday against Cheverus, the Lewiston girls lacrosse team responded in a big way Tuesday evening Don Roux Field, earning a 17-3 victory over Edward Little.

“We really focused on offense in yesterday’s practice,” Lewiston coach Tracey Blaisdell said. “Coming out with a quick start, getting control of the draw, the draw was a challenge for us in the Cheverus game (on Saturday). We wanted to make sure we were taking that advantage.”

Christine Chasse had four goals, while Kelsie Lynch, Grace Dumond and Erin Lachance each had hat tricks. Katie Lemieux potted a pair of goals.

Lydia Celina had two of the Red Eddies’ three goals.

“Lewiston has amazing lacrosse players with great stick work,” Edward Little coach Jessica Somers said. “Even when we were often times in the right position, they had the ability to shoot around us. It showed, they did a great job.

The Blue Devils scored on its first three shots of the contest. Chasse made it 1-0 41 seconds into the game and Dumond scored 64 seconds later. Lachance, who assisted on Chasse’s goal, made it 3-0 less than three minutes into the contest.

“”We’ve been playing pretty great teams lately, and I think it really prepared us for this (game),” Chasse said. “We’ve been kinda upset about our losses and we came in strong to prepare for St. Dom’s on Friday. We kind of wanted to set a tone.”

Lewiston moves 2-2, its other win coming against Oxford Hills in the opening game of the season. The Blue Devils lost to Cheverus and Windham, who are both undefeated so far this season. EL falls to 1-1 on the season.

Lynch scored the first of her two goals in the opening half to stretch the Blue Devils lead to 4-0 at the 6:32 mark. Lachance put home her second goal of the game off a feed from Chasse just at the 10:05 mark for a 5-0 lead.

Megan Steele stopped Lewiston’s goal run, putting EL on the board 18 seconds later.

Lynch, Chasse and Katie Lemieux scored to stretch the Blue Devils’ lead to 8-1.

Celani had a nice run up the field for the Red Eddies to score their second goal at the 21:15 mark of the first half.

“I was very proud of them because they played the entire game,” Somers said of her team. “Even when the score got away from us, the girls were always putting in their full effort.”

Dumond made it 9-2 with a free position goal with 23 seconds left in the half.

Chasse, set up by Dumond, opened the scoring up in the second half for the hat trick. Lemieux notched her second goal of the game, which was later followed by another Dumond goal. Chasse added her fourth to make it 13-2.

Camree St. Hilaire and Lachance stretched the lead to 15-2. Lynch picked up her hat trick goal to make it 16-2.

“You always want to have a lot of depth,” Blaisdell said. “To me, you never know who will have a strong game, you want to make sure everyone is equally prepared. So, I don’t want it to come down to one or two (players). I want it so we have an incredible amount of opportunity out there. The more they can pass to each other, the more they are spreading the offense, the more they are moving around, gives us more opportunities.”

Celani picked up her second goal of the contest with about a minute remaining in the game.

Shauna Leblanc scored with 30 seconds remaining to cap the scoring off.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: