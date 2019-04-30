LEWISTON – Robert C. Welch, 84, a resident of Livermore, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Central Maine Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born May 21, 1934, in Winthrop, the son of Cony Welch and Sylvia (Dudley) Welch. He attended school at Kents Hill and received his GED after returning from the service. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

Bob worked at International Paper Company in Jay for 39 years, retiring in 1997. On June 19, 1952 he married his wife of 66 years, Janet Harlow at the Harlow home in Livermore Falls. He was a member of the International Paper Quarter Century Club, Livermore Falls Fire Department, Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 and the Oriental Star Masonic Lodge.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, playing cribbage and going up to his camp at Coburn Gore. Bob and Janet enjoyed wintering in Englewood, Fla. for the past 27 years. Bob loved following his grandchildren’s sporting events and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Janet (Harlow) Welch; daughters, Kathie Bilodeau and husband, Matt of Fayette, Jennifer Courtois and husband, Richard of Biddeford, sons, Kevin Welch and wife, Ruth of Bath and James and wife, Susan of Stratford, N.H.; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Virginia Adell of Readfield.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Daisy Adams and Alice Holland.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services with full military honors will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, May 2, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m., prior to the funeral service. Interment Maine Veterans Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta.

If desired, contributions may be made to:

Shriners Children’s Hospital,

516 Carew Street,

Springfield, MA 01104

