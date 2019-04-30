OXFORD — Police say they found the body Saturday of a missing man in the woods off Route 121.
Eric Berube was last seen April 15 on Gore Road in Oxford heading toward Otisfield, according to an earlier Oxford Police Department statement. The search for Berube included searchers and canines.
Berube’s death is an active investigation, and police are waiting for the medical examiner’s report, according to Oxford Police Chief Michael Ward.
