PARIS — A pedestrian was injured when she was hit by a car at the intersection of Main Street and Western Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

A 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Erica Coombs, 47, of Livermore struck Kayla O’Brien, 27, as O’Brien was crossing the street at 2:30 p.m., police said. Traffic was diverted from the scene.

There was no crosswalk where the collision occurred, according to Paris Police Detective Sgt. Mike Dailey. O’Brien was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway where she was evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: