SUMNER — The Regional School Unit 10 board of directors approved an agreement Monday to join eight other districts in forming the Western Maine Regional Service Center to maximize educational services and save money.

Voters in the RSU 10 towns of Rumford, Mexico, Roxbury, Hanover, Buckfield, Hartford and Sumner will decide the issue during the budget validation meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.

If approved, RSU 10 will join school districts based in Fayette, Bethel, Madison, Anson, Farmington, Dixfield, Kingfield and Livermore Falls in regionalizing programs and services to benefit students.

RSU 10 Superintendent Deb Alden told directors Monday that because the district belongs to the Western Maine Education Collaborative, a nonprofit educational organization with 15 member districts, the Maine Department of Education will accept RSU 10 joining a regional service center and the district will receive additional state funding.

RSU 10 pays $3 a student to belong to the consortium. By joining the regional service center, the district would pay $4.25 per student and receive more money from the Maine Department of Education.

In other business, Buckfield Junior-Senior High School juniors Jessica Doucette, Jacob Grover, Deja Bennett and Megan Turcotte received approval for a five-day senior class trip to Florida in April 2020. Plans include visiting Walt Disney World Resort and attending a medieval dinner.

