Game wardens on Tuesday found two Millinocket women who were stranded Sunday on a remote logging road when their car broke down.

Wardens in an aircraft spotted the women standing near their disabled car on Caucomgomac Road in T6 R15 around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Aprylle Tapley, 40, and her friend, 44-year-old Tammy Michaud, were last seen by a game warden Sunday night near Ripogenus Dam on Chesuncook Lake.

The friends became stuck on the logging road when their 2016 Kia Sportage SUV struck a rock that punctured the oil pan, according to the warden service.

The search for the women involved 10 game wardens on the ground and two more in Maine Warden Service airplanes. Game warden chief pilot Jeff Beach, who was piloting one of the planes, spotted the women.

Game wardens drove the women from the area. A tow truck removed the disabled vehicle from the logging road.

The Millinocket Police Department also assisted with the search.

Game wardens said people traveling on remote roads should use extra caution, be prepared with the proper gear and understand that cellphone service is limited in those areas.

Game wardens have responded in the past week to multiple calls about cars broken down or stuck on back country roads.

