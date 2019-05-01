Cemetery association to meet

AUBURN — The North Auburn Cemetery Association will hold its spring meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the home of Don and Terry Lebel, 625 North Auburn Road. Anyone who owns a lot in the cemetery is welcome to attend.

For more information, call Pat Light at 207-782-4801.

Cemetery association to hold session

GREENE — The annual meeting of the Valley Cemetery Association will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 6, at the town office.

Lot owners are welcome to attend and are reminded that old baskets and Christmas arrangements should be removed to facilitate spring clean.

For more information, call 207-946-7067 or email [email protected]

Art club to discuss Victorian clothing

AUBURN — The May meeting of the Auburn Art Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, at the Auburn Methodist Church, Park Avenue.

Carol Lawson, a Civil War re-enactor, will demonstrate how women constructed clothing and undergarments to achieve the Victorian ideal of beauty.

Those who did not attend the April meeting should contact Kathy Cutter or Louise Reynolds to reserve a lunch. The church women will prepare a stuffed chicken breast. The cost is $15, which can be paid at the church.

All members are invited to attend.

Mexican cooking class at cafe

LEWISTON — A free Cinco de Mayo Mexican Cooking Class will be led by Cheryl Farley at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at the Ark & Olive Branch Cafe, 791 Lisbon St.

For more information, visit [email protected] To register, call Janet at 603-759-1994 or email [email protected]

Age-friendly meeting to be held

AUBURN — There will be an age-friendly community meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Pettengill Park, Senior Community Center. Doors open at 5.

The meeting is open to all Auburn senior citizens age 50-plus. Leroy Walker will lead talks on age-friendly concerns in the community.

There will be coffee and water available.

