Scholarship applications being accepted

RUMFORD — Applications are open for the annual Devon Waugh Memorial Scholarship. The $4,000 scholarship is open to Peru residents of any age who will be attending an accredited educational institution in the coming year.

Past awards have gone mostly to high school students beginning college, but adults who are seeking further education, particularly those who are pursuing life-changing education, are encouraged to apply.

Applications are available online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScE3pczSZmvjPxOiORmi_XJu5uZC4_LTBy4hSz1EoOKd8yh4A/viewform?usp=sf_link.

Additional information about the Devon Waugh Foundation and the grant can be found at https://sites.google.com/a/wwsu.org/devon-waugh-memorial-fund/scholarship-program.

Tractor safety workshop to be held

PARIS — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a five-session tractor safety workshop for people 14 age and older from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the UMaine Extension office, 9 Olson Road, South Paris.

The class also will meet May 8, 15, 22 and 29, sometimes at Roundabout Farm, 452 North Hill Road, Buckfield. Through classroom and hands-on lessons, participants will be taught to safely use tractors and other farm equipment, to identify hazards and to minimize accident risk.

Those who successfully complete the course, as well as written and road tests, will receive a federal certificate of training, which is required for 14- and 15-year-olds hired to operate equipment on farms not owned by direct family members. The fee is $20 a person; limited financial assistance is available.

To register, for more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Rebecca Long, 207-743-6329 or [email protected]

Community Poetry Festival on May 1

BETHEL — The third annual Community Poetry Festival will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at The Gem Theater.

The festival will have an open mic for reading or reciting poetry, local poets who will write poems customized on the spot, art and word play activities for children, an erasure poetry project, a live poetry slam shown on the big screen and a chance for people to meet local poets who will have their books available for purchase.

New this year, the first 80 students who attend will get a free slice of pizza. Food and drinks will be for sale. Admission is free, though donations will be accepted at the door. All are welcome.

For more information, contact Deb Webster at [email protected]

Otisfield to clean up town roadsides

OTISFIELD — The Otisfield Conservation Committee has scheduled a clean-up of town roads from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 4. The rain date is May 11. There is a lot of trash on the side of the roads as it has been about 10 years since the last organized road clean-up.

It is suggested that volunteers wear boots, gloves and bug spray as the sides of the roads may still be wet. Trash bags, water and plastic gloves will be provided by the town. The group will meet at 9 a.m. at the Otisfield Community Hall, Route 121.

Members of the Otisfield Social Outreach Committee (Community Lunch Group) will feed the volunteers a lunch at the Community Hall after the clean-up. Those attending lunch should call to ensure there is enough food.

Email Maureen Mooney-Howard at [email protected] if planning to help with the clean-up efforts. The committee also needs to know of those able to bring a pick-up truck that day to transport trash to the Casco Bulky Waste and the Otisfield and Oxford Transfer Station.

Church to sponsor ticket auction

NORWAY — Christ Episcopal Church will hold a Ticket Auction at the Norway Fire Station, Beal Street, on Saturday, May 4.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. and the auction will begin at noon. There will be over 300 items, 50/50 and a dollar table.

All-occasion card class is fundraiser

PARIS — An all-occasion Stampin’ Up! card class with demonstrator Kathryn Pulsifer will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the First Congregational Church, 17 East Main St. The event is the annual fundraiser for the Seneca Club of Paris Public Library.

The fee is $30 and includes beverages, snacks and all class materials to make 18 cards. The registration deadline is Wednesday, May 1.

For more information, call Kathryn Pulsifer at 207-890-6874 or email [email protected]

Adult ed to offer kiting class

NORWAY — Oxford Hills Adult Education will offer Big Kid Kiting 101 on Saturday, May 4, with time and location to be determined.

Class is one afternoon only and is a mix of class and field time. Cost for the class is $25.

To register or for more information call 207-743-8842 or email [email protected]

