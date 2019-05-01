LIVERMORE — Staff from Camp CenterStage are gearing up for a busy, exciting summer with the opening of its newest facility at the former Maple Lane Golf Course.

Co-founders Alexis and Steven Dascoulias have been running Camp CenterStage for 10 years and have 30 years experience with day and residential camps.

“We are excited to have found a permanent home in Livermore,” Alexis said recently by email.

Two volunteer work weekends will be held May 11-12 and 18-19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cleaning, painting, moving, raking, mowing, decorating and more are planned. Anyone who wants to help can join.

Alexis said, “It’s part of what we call our CCS CDA: Camp CenterStage Can Do Attitude! Together we make heavy work light and we have fun doing it! We will feed people and provide plenty of coffee and water. Volunteers do not need to bring tools, but may want to bring work gloves and they certainly can bring rakes, shovels, and a wheelbarrow would be great.”

Those interested in helping should contact Alexis at [email protected]

An open house will be held 2:30-5:30 p.m., Saturday May 25. See the inside of cabins, the Health Center, Nelson Dining Hall, Bath Houses and explore the grounds. Refreshments will be served, tours will be given and some of the CCS Leadership Team can be met.

Overnight camping sessions are scheduled for July 9-21, July 23-August 4 and Aug. 6-18. A day camp is offered July 23-Aug. 4. Camps are open to youth ages 8-17 with leadership programs available for 16-18 year olds. Guest artists will be featured during each session.

There are several components to the leadership program. Every camper participates in enrichment (Community Outreach). Counselor in Training and Leadership in Training programs are for teens ages 16 – 18. Skills CCS nurtures and explores are: communication – clear communication in a variety of circumstances; problem solving – both independent and as a team; delegating – realizing when it is important to hand off a task; giving and receiving feedback; organizing – especially when there’s a large goal in front of you and motivation.

“We teach our campers to perform one “unbargaining act of service every day”, meaning do one good thing a day because you know it’s good, not because you are seeking recognition.

“In the first and third sessions, campers get to explore musical theater, acting, theater dance, art, creative writing, film making, technical theater, problem solving, team-building, swimming, hiking, yoga, photography, public speaking, leadership and lots and lots of opportunities to grow and learn and explore. Camp CenterStage offers a large variety of camp activities so that each camper can focus on one core skill or explore many different skills. Campers may try knitting, campfire cooking, hiking or tap dance for the first time and realize that they love it and want to learn more! These two sessions conclude in a showcase where all the campers get to share their skills and what they’ve learned while at camp.”

She added, “The second session, “Standing Ovation” will conclude with a production of Disney’s Peter Pan, Jr.

Camp CenterStage will award several partial scholarships and one full scholarship for each session. The scholarships will be awarded in the form of waived or discounted tuition. While financial need will not be the sole determining factor, it is the goal of the committee to award scholarships to those campers who may not otherwise have the opportunity to attend CCS.

Most staffing needs are currently filled for the Livermore camps. Lifeguard positions may be available. For more information on staffing requirements, visit https://www.campcenterstage.org/staff.html.

For more information on Camp CenterStage or to register campers, visit https://www.campcenterstage.org/.

[email protected]

