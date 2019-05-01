LIVERMORE — Monday night Janice Daku spoke on the importance of the collaborative efforts of Rural Community Action Ministry and the towns it serves.

“I believe strongly in creating partnership relationships with towns and our agency,” Daku said.

Daku has been executive director of RCAM since last November. She said partnerships are important to know RCAM is providing the services needed.

Daku said the RCAM guidelines for general assistance are a bit more flexible. People the Town of Livermore can’t assist should be referred to RCAM, which may or may not be able to help.

Daku said her agency will do what it can to strengthen things in Livermore. She has 28 years experience with grant writing and has had success.

“I’m willing, when I’m able, to help. Search for things such as equipment for the fire department,” she said.

Daku spoke of the importance of town allocations.

“Having town support enables us to describe more fully how engaged we are in the community. Knowing makes a difference to our funders. Every dollar is critically important in our ability to maximize services.”

Livermore voters approved $1,000 for RCAM for that period. RCAM services for Livermore residents totaled $2,911 with additional in-kind contributions of $1,679.

In 2020, RCAM will celebrate 50 years. Livermore has been part of the agency since its beginning.

Daku said money received from United Way of the Tri-Valley Area has meant Livermore Falls residents are now eligible for all RCAM services.

In other businees, Selectperson Ben Guild noted the town still has most of the 25 smoke detectors obtained by the fire department through Franklin Savings Bank. Seniors and low income residents in need of one should call the town office, 897-3207, to be added to the list. The fire department will install the units free of charge.

