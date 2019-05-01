Primary school:

Wednesday, May 1 – Cheese Pizza, Ham Pizza, mixed veggies, Mandarin oranges, milk.

Thursday, May 2 – Cheesy Beef Nachos, salsa, sweet potato fries, apple crisp, milk.

Friday, May 3 – Fish Sticks, mashed potato, green beans, fruit cocktail, milk.

Monday, May 6 – Chicken Parmesan, pasta, bean salad, pineapple tidbits, milk.

Tuesday, May 7 – Cheesy Chicken Bake, steamed broccoli, pears, milk.

Wednesday, May 8 – Chicken & Gravy, mashed potato, green beans, fruit cocktail, milk.

Breakfast is free for all students. The menu is subject to change without notice. An alternate sandwich choice is offered daily. All meals are served with whole grains and a variety of vegetables to meet USDA requirements.

Elementary school:

Wednesday, May 1 – Cheese Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Ham Pizza, fruit and veggie choices, milk.

Thursday, May 2 – Cheesy Beef Nachos, salsa, sweet potato fries, fruit and veggie choices, milk.

Friday, May 3 – Fish Sticks, mashed potato, fruit and veggie choices, milk.

Monday, May 6 – Ham or Turkey Sandwich, Goldfish, fruit and veggie choices, milk.

Tuesday, May 7 – Chicken Quesadilla, salsa, fruit and veggie choices, milk.

Wednesday, May 8 – Cheese Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Ham Pizza, fruit and veggie choices, milk.

Breakfast is free for all students. The menu is subject to change without notice. An alternate sandwich choice is offered daily. All meals are served with whole grains and a variety of vegetables to meet USDA requirements.

Middle school:

Wednesday, May 1 – Cheese Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Ham Pizza, fruit and veggie choices, milk.

Thursday, May 2 – Cheesy Beef Nachos, sweet potato fries, fruit and veggie choices, milk.

Friday, May 3 – Fish Sticks, mashed potato, fruit and veggie choices, milk.

Monday, May 6 – Pasta, meat sauce, breadstick, fruit & veggie choices, milk.

Tuesday, May 7 – Chicken Quesadilla, salsa, fruit and veggie choices, milk.

Wednesday, May 8 – Cheese Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Ham Pizza, fruit and veggie choices, milk.

Breakfast is free for all students. The menu is subject to change without notice. An alternate sandwich and salad choice is offered daily. All meals are served with whole grains and a variety of vegetables to meet USDA requirements.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: