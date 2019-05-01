LIVERMORE FALLS — Teachers Lounge Mafia raised over $600 for the Treat Memorial Library at a recent fundraiser. Many thanks to TLM for their performance, to Kenny Smith for providing popcorn, and to our volunteers and trustees for all their help. Last but not least, thanks to all those who came to the show for their support of the library. Check out photos from the event on Facebook.

Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties and Treat Memorial Library are proud to present a special event story time featuring local author Jaimi Buck. This story time will feature Buck’s debut children’s book, “Trouble Wave the Rooster.”

Illustrated by Treat Memorial Library aide Alana Knapp, Trouble Wave is the tale of a rooster whose decision to play soccer with a pineapple turns the whole barnyard topsy-turvy. We’re thrilled to share Jaimi and Alana’s colorful collaboration about working together and standing up to bullying.

Can this too tough rooster change his ways? Join us on Wednesday, May 8, at 10:30 a.m. to find out what happens to Trouble Wave and to get creative with a craft based on the story. Belle, the mini horse featured in the book, will also visit us. Attendees will receive a copy of the book signed by the author. This event is free and open to the public.

Join us every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for Preschool Story Time featuring stories, interactive activities, and a craft to take home with you. During our May 1 Story Time, you can make a craft for Mother’s Day.

Lost my Stitches, our knit/crochet group, meets Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. Join us if you have questions about knit/crochet projects or any other craft you are curious about. If you just want to work in a group on your current project, you are welcome as well.

Lego Club will be Saturday, May 18, at 10:30 a.m. This month’s challenge will be to design a far-off planet, in honor of our upcoming summer reading theme. Lego creations will be displayed in the library.

Book Club will meet on Thursday, May 9, to discuss “Watchers” by Dean Koontz, the final book in our PBS Great American Read series. Let staff know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion.

Look for our new series on Banned Books, coming soon.

We have recently been weeding our non-fiction, young adult, and DVD sections, which means our used book store is filling up. Items in our book store are as many as you like for a donation in the amount of your choosing. DVDs are on sale for $1. Grab a bagful of books and support your library.

Please note that the library will be closed Tuesday, May 28, in observance of Memorial Day.

For information about any of these events, call the Library at 897-3631. Pick up the activities calendar at the Circulation Desk the next time you are in the Library. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/. While you are there, click See What’s Hot for a list of all the new items. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter (@TreatMemLibrary).

< Previous

Next >

filed under: