Mid-Coast

Violet Rhoda Young, a girl, to Valerie Marie and Tabor Ray Young of Wiscasset, Feb. 15. Sibling, Conrad Young; grandparents Deborah and Louis Augustine, Brunswick, Jane and David Guy Houlton, Ray Young, Gardiner.

Blake Parker Hamilton, a boy to Dylan J.R. Hamilton and Alaura Danon Marquette of Brunswick, Feb. 18. Sibling, Aubrey Hamilton.

Winry Rose Hubbard, a girl, to James Robert Hubbard and Abigail Mary Mott of Brunswick, Feb. 18. Grandparents, Janet Gagnon, Rockland, Craig Mott, Waldoboro, Bonnie Gray, Turners Falls, Massachusetts, and Raymond Hubbard, Turners Falls, Massachusetts.

Constance Abagail Tardif, a girl, to Aaron Lee Tardif and Amber Marie O’Connell of Bath, Feb. 18. Siblings, William O’Connell, Daniel Varnum, Aaron Tardif Jr., Khloie Varnum and Gavin Tardif; grandparents, Penny O’Connell, Maine, John O’Connell, Florida, Clayton and Carie Tardif, Maine; great-grandparents, Beverly Graves and Constance Fortin.

Hayden Patrick Lidinsky, a boy, to Jeffrey Patrick Lidinsky and Karly Marie (Klimas) Lidinsky of Freeport, Feb. 17. Sibling, Harper Lidinsky; grandparents, Bill and Mary Rutl, Woodstock, Illinois, Doug and Linda Klimas, Fontana, California.

Dekyln Gary Averill, a boy, and Nikole Sandra Averill, a girl, to Dusty Shawn Averill and Ashley Nicole Hawkes of Bowdoin, Feb. 20. Siblings, Izatk Averill, Michael Hodgkins, Landon Hawkes, Dominic Hooper; grandparents, Nicole and Kevin Ruff, Topsham, Gary and Alison Hawkes, Harpswell, Sandra Averill, Harpswell, Dexter Averill, West Port Island; great-grandparents, Albert and Phyllis Lapierre, Topsham, Sue and Gary Hawkes, Harspwell, Mavis and Richard Pooler, Windsor.

Louis Marie Avantaggio, a girl, to Abby Reid and August Roland Avantaggio of Damariscotta, March 3. Sibling, Edith Avantaggio; grandparents, Rick and Judi Reid, Whitefield, Mary Avantaggio.

Leah Noel Leeman, a girl, to Walter Freeman and Vanessa Noel (Pelletier) Leeman IV of Brunswick, March 11. Siblings, Daniel and James Leeman; grandparents, Carol and Mark Pelletier, Brunswick, Nancy and Alton Wyman, Wiscasset, Walter Leeman III, Bailey Island.

Zoelynn Marie Swan, a girl, to Daniel Anthony and Arlene Shirley (Rand) Swan of Richmond, March 13. Siblings, Dakota and Caleb McArthur, Landon, Gracia and Elissia Swan; grandparents, Donald Rand Sr., Presque Isle, Linda Rand, deceased, Peggy and Anthony Swan, Lisbon.

Harrison Todd Lindsey, a boy, to Zachary John and Shannon Jeanne Roy Lindsey of Orr Island, March 12. Sibling, Owen Lindsey; grandparents, Maurice and Cathy Roy, Topsham, Todd Lindsey, Cohocton, New York, Cathy Alexander, Topsham.

Maya Dean Anderson, a girl, to Natalie Alessandra Dean and Derek Boyce Anderson of Brunswick, March 14. Grandparents, Greg and Linda Dean, Arvada, Colorado, David and the late Virginia Anderson, Gray; great-grandparents, Fred and Joann Janssen, Pat Donovan.

Luke Michael Fallon, a boy, to Robert Gordon and Nicole Stephan (Giles) Fallon of Waldoboro, March 14. Sibling, Jaxon Fallon; grandparents, Denise and Michael Marr, Steve Giles, Boothbay, Patricia and Bob Fallon, Boothbay Harbor; great-grandparents, Judy Nesan, Boothbay Harbor, Agatha DeRepentigny, Boothbay.

CMMC

Matthew Charles Ross, a boy to Kayla Taylor and Matthew Ross of Lewiston, Feb. 14. Siblings, Lillyana Ross; grandparents, Tori Maclean, Lewiston, and Charles York, Portland.

Nathan Perry Luis Revilla, a boy, to Ricky and Lauren Revilla of Lewiston, Feb. 21. Siblings, Eric Revilla, Eli Revilla, Sarina Revilla; grandparents, Angie and Matt Wheatley, Charlotte, Tennessee, Perry and Leann Stone, South Carolina, Erlinda and Regulo Revilla, Houston, Texas; great-grandparents, Ray and Sandra Stonecypher, Alabama, Linda Wheatley, Ashland City, Tennessee.

Merrick Jayce Sandra Cobb, a girl to Mitchell and Hallee of Livermore, March 1. Siblings, Stetson; grandparents, Kevin and Jan Mulherin, Leeds, Derek and Stacy Cobb, Wayne; great-grandparents, Paula and the late Elwin “Jimmy” Mulherin, Lewiston, John and Sandra Hodgkins, Lewiston, Madeline Trask, Wilton, Bill and the late Barbara Hammond, Turner.

Kingsley Quentin-Jones Homan, a boy to Amil Torres and Jonathan Homan of Lewiston, Feb. 23. Grandparents, Erica Guess, Lewiston, Jennifer Homan, Lewiston, Robert Homan, Lewiston; great-grandparents, Lisa Guess, Lewiston.

Lincoln Hart, a boy to Corey and Sarah Hart of Lewiston, Feb. 12. Siblings, LeRoy, Damian; grandparents, Tina Thompson, Lewiston, Bruce Butterworth, Lewiston; great-grandparents, Marjorie Deschenes, Lewiston, Dennis Deschenes, Lewiston.

Dakota Wolfe Googins, a boy to Lyranda and Cody Googins of Lewiston, Feb. 17. Sibling, Evelyn; grandparents, Lisa Steele, Jay Steele, Juliet Perry; great-grandparents, Elaine Barlow, Alfred Barlow.

Beatrix Mutiara Peres McGrory, a girl to Marcela Peres and Kevin McGrory of Lewiston, Feb. 15. Grandparents, Kevin and Yanti McGrory, Salem, Oregon, Val and Fernando Silva, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Maren Rose DeCato, a girl to Sarah and Chris DeCato of Bethel, April 10. Siblings, Isla and Lucy; grandparents, Judy and Richard Cross, Bethel, the late Victor Coolildge, Dana DeCato, Norway, the late Richard D. DeCato.

Alexandria Eleanor Fogg, a girl to Scott and Lacey Fogg of Poland, March 26. Grandparents, Jim and Bonney Fogg, South Paris, Thomas Coore Sr., Norway, Sheri Coore, Poland; great-grandparents, Richard and Marilyn Ramsey, South Paris, Emilia Fogg, Norway, Donald Fogg, Norway, Eleanor Austin, Buckfield.

Ellie-Sue Nicole Wallace, a girl to Nicole Russell and Rocky Voss of Sabattus, March 27. Siblings, Colby and Graden; grandparents, Kevin and Christine Russell, Litchfield, Daniel and Gail Gagnon, Lewiston.

Alevia Mae Griffin, a girl to Sierra Sutton and John Griffin of Lewiston, April 2. Siblings, Makayla Beaudoin, IsaBella Beaudoin, Bailey Beaudoin, Elijah Griffin; grandparents, Tammy Hamm, Lewiston, Eric Sutton, Lewiston, Cheryl and Bruce Ladd, New Gloucester; great-grandparents, Jennette Sutton, Lewiston, Gad Chase, Cumberland.

Jiraiya Lovett Lashua, a boy to Marissa Stevens and Jay Lashua of Lewiston, April 6. Sibling, Jarek Lashua; grandparents, Sue Vining, Lewiston, Derek Stevens, Leeds, Joe Lashua, Lewiston; great-grandparents, Paulette Vining, Auburn, Wendy Adams, Farmington.

Carolina Rose Williams, a girl to Donna Terrio and Brian Williams of Lewiston, April 7. Siblings, Naliyana Wynter, Joseph Williams, Colendies Williams, Mariah Williams, Dante Terrio; grandparents, David Colline, Canton, Linda Williams, Walterboro, South Carolina, Ruth Logan, Walterboro, South Carolina.

Madilyn Elizabeth Blaquiere, a girl to Whitney Rolfe and David Blaquiere of Oxford, April 11. Grandparents, Mike Rolfe, Paris, Robin and Jim Foster, Norway, Stacy and Mark Blaquiere, Oxford; great-grandparents, Gordon Morgan and Carolyn Chadwick, Greenwood, Cheryl and John McKinney, Oxford.

Kora Jane Arnold, a girl to Ciara Rosario and Kameron Arnold of Lewiston, April 12. Sibling, Karina Rose Arnold; grandparents, Dorothy Fisher, Lewiston, Katherine Arnold, Lewiston, Richard Arnold Jr., Norway; great-grandparents, Richard Arnold St., Raleigh, North Carolina.

Quincy James Black, a boy to Arielle Boulette and Nicolas Black of Auburn, March 30. Siblings, Liam Black, Summer Black; grandparents, Jamie and Sawyer Boulette, Arrowsic, Cara Coro, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Delaine Webb, Midland, Texas, Brad Black, Odessa, Texas. great-grandparents, Gene and Mary Boulette, Waterville, Omer and Venita Coro, Cape Elizabeth, Dorothy Webb, Midland, Texas.

Charles James Libby, a boy to Nate and Andrea Libby of Lewiston, March 20. Sibling, Jude Libby; grandparents, Wayne and Kathy Libby, Norridgewock, Joe and Diane Buccilli, Eden, New York.

Oliver Jack Swan, a boy to Christopher Swan and Amanda Proctor of Lewiston, Feb. 5. Siblings, Christopher Swan, Madison Andrade-Swan, Isaiah Andrade-Swan; grandparents, Laura Jeannette Dumas, Waterville, Kenneth Paul Dumas Sr., Waterville, Jeannette Marie Wing, Skip Wing, James Mitchel Swan; great-grandparents, Joe William Marsden, Mississippi, Joe Dumas, Augusta, Joyce Teixeria, Auburn.

Grey Allison Verrill, a girl to Anna Richards and Justin Verrill of Hebron, March 15. Sibling, Payton Blake; grandparents, Cheryl Haley, Auburn, Diane Richards, Bruce Richards.

Desmond Michael Good, a boy to Justin and Michelle Good of Auburn, March 8. Siblings, Clara Good, Tessa Good; grandparents, Michael Moreau, Auburn, Lorraine Moreau, Auburn.

Aiden Christopher Simard, a boy to Laticha Simard of Mechanic Falls, March 7. Grandparents, Elizabeth Simard, Minot, Steven Simard, Mechanic Falls.

Ariel Natalie Patrie, a girl to Melissa and Richard Patrie of Turner, March 21. Siblings, Travis, Kairo, Avery; grandparents, Buffy and Spike Ward, South Paris, Andrew Patrie, Hartford; great-grandparents, Fern and Gerry Patrie, Peru, Lorraine Kenney, Auburn, Ron and Daveen Bechard, Fryeburg.

Liliann Ruth Stevens, a girl to Jeremy and Danielle Stevens of Sumner, March 22. Siblings, Johnathan Stevens, Raelynn Stevens, Quinn Stevens; grandparents, Randy and Margaret Labbe, Hartford, Mike and Cindy Stevens, Sumner, Pete and Jen Barlow, Hanover; great-grandparents, Mary Houlihan, Auburn, Dave and Debbie Labbe, Jay, Jane Stevens, Sumner, Jean Labbe, Jay.

Chloe Rae Godbout, a girl to Britny and Zachary Godbout of Lisbon, March 25. Siblings, Melia, Jayce; grandparents, Sandy and John Therrien, Minot, Shelly and Raymond Godbout, Lewiston; great-grandparents, Shirley and Ralph Therrien, Lewiston, Claude Godbout, Lewiston.

Rian Sirus Bellefountaine, a boy to Magen Rowe and Justen Bellefountaine of Turner, March 23. Sibling, Willow Bellefountaine; grandparents, Armand and Valerie Rowe, Turner, Sandy Bellefountaine, Biddeford, Mike Moulton, Biddeford; great-grandparents, Linda Porter, Hartford.

Women’s Health Pavilion

Oliver Emmons, a boy to Rachel Benson and Zachary Emmons of Leeds, March 29.

Ian Thomas Towle, a boy to Bianca Kahkonen and Thomas Towle on Lewiston, April 3. Siblings, Bradley Kahkonen, Bentley Towle, Leona Towle and Kinsley Agust; grandparents, Vena and Kevin Ames, Auburn, Carl Kahkonen, Buckfield, Stalene and Kevin MC, Lake Placid, Florida; great-grandparents, Brad and Dale Hall, Oxford.

Rumford Hospital

Gypsy Rose Gould, a girl to Breanna Mason and Michael Gould of Carthage, April 5. Grandparents, Pamela Bean and Leonard Hutchinson, Carthage, Scott Mason Sr., Rumford, Tina Thomas, Auburn, William (Bill) Gurley, Mexico; great-grandparents, the late Alice-Mae and Wesley Bean, Rose Frost, Dixfield, Pamela Duguay, Rumford.

Elijah Lawrence Holtorf, a boy to Zachary and Alisha Holtorf of Mexico, April 7. Siblings, Emmet and Ellianah Holtorf; grandparents, Julie and Brian Holtorf, Davenport, Iowa, Terry Nelson, Lisa and Corey Crawford, Buckfield, Schuyler and Renae Whitney, South Carolina; great-grandparents, Bonita Therrien, Wilton, Russell and Brenda Gordon, Wales, Ardith Nelson, Farmington, Lucille and Perry Bainbridge, Moline, Illinois.

Amelia Dawn Pelletier, a girl to Carly and Jeff Pelletier of Rumford, April 6. Grandparents, Kelly Pelletier, Mexico, Tom Pelletier, Mexico, Pat McCann, Mexico, Erik Mickeriz, San Diego, California; great-grandparents, Amelia De Salle, Rumford, Jean and Andy Dupuis, Mexico, Patrick Pelletier, Peru, Jane and Mike Mickeriz, Rumford; great-great-grandparents, Bernadette Mickeriz, Westbrook.

Emma-Rose Kelly Moors, a girl to Loryn Kaulback and Treva Moors of Rumford, Feb. 22. Sibling, Arabella Moors; grandparents, Spencer Kaulback, Rumford, Susan Moors, Rumford Center, David Moors, Sanford; great-grandparents, Theresa Durrell, Embden, Donna Leblanc, Peru.

Wade Roland Jones, a boy to Nicole Wills and Ethan Jones of Dixfield, March 15. Grandparents, Jill McDonald, Rumford, Kenny Wills, Oxford, Rick and Vivian Jones, Buckfield; great-grandparents, Dick and Polly Jones, Buckfield.

Bruce Wayne Farrar III, a boy to Angela Blanchard and Bruce Farrar Jr. of Rumford, March 4. Siblings, Natasha Farrar, Tyeesha Farrar, Damien Farrar; grandparents, the late Judy Blanchard, Esther Farrar, Milton Township, the late Joe Lapaplia, the late Bruce Farrar Sr.; great-grandparent, Connie Blanchard, Rumford.

Oakley Joseph LeBlanc, a boy to Brandon and Melissa LeBlanc of Dixfield, Feb. 11. Sibling, Amelia LeBlanc; grandparents, Rene and Melinda Leblanc, David Harvey, Katherine Harvey; great-grandparents, Kenneth Harvey, Rene Leblanc, Joan Fuller.

Harper Lynn Every, a girl to Kelsey and Jonathan Every of Rumford, March 19. Siblings, Adrienne Marie Jackitis, Khloe Marie Every; grandparents, David Every and Lean Gamez, Mexico, Robbie Wallace, Hanover, Treasa and Ted Bernard, Mexico, Catherine and Glen Prescott, Mexico; great-grandparents, Osie Every, Rumford, Ronald Baillargeon, Franconia, New Hampshire.

Charlie James Every, a boy to Kelsey and Jonathan Every of Rumford, March 19. Siblings, Adrienne Marie Jackitis, Khloe Marie Every; grandparents, David Every and Lean Gamez, Mexico, Robbie Wallace, Hanover, Treasa and Ted Bernard, Mexico, Catherine and Glen Prescott, Mexico; great-grandparents, Osie Every, Rumford, Ronald Baillargeon, Franconia, New Hampshire, Suzy Early and Grady Early, Ocala, Florida.

Stephens Memorial Hospital

Scarlett Marie Bousquet, a girl to Allison Bresette and Scott Bousquet of Rumford. Grandparents, Angela Bresette, Andrew Bresette, James Bulger, Kimberly Marston.

