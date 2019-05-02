PARIS – May. Bring on the birds, flowers and other signs of spring … song, maybe? We’re singing the praises of Unitarian Universalism. Join in for worship services on Sundays at 9 a.m. with refreshments afterward. All are welcome.

• May 5 – Awake in the Dark, led by The Reverend Fayre Stephenson. These days, noting the turmoil in our country and in the world, we have plenty to keep us awake at night. Add our own personal demons and we have more than enough on our minds to contribute to a good case of insomnia. At this service we’ll explore how acts of resistance and a sense of resilience can assuage our worries.

• May 12 – The Promise of Universalism, led by guest speaker, The Reverend Nancee Campbell, a sixth generation Unitarian and Universalist who grew up among the potato fields of Aroostook County. She graduated from Ricker College in Houlton and received a master’s degree from Emerson College in Boston. She worked as the substance abuse prevention coordinator for the state of Maine prior to attending Starr King School for the Ministry in Berkeley, California. Upon graduation, she has served churches on Cape Cod; in Rockland, Maine; and Stockton, California. Since retiring from parish ministry, she has been working as a chaplain at Maine General Hospital in Augusta, as well as developing a training program to identify substance abuse concerns among homebound elderly and disabled citizens in Maine.

• May 19 – Light of Truth, led by The Reverend Fayre Stephenson. Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote a free and responsible search for truth and meaning. On this Sunday we will consider the concept of truth with special attention to Mahatma Gandhi’s search for spiritual truth.

• May 26 – Music Sunday, with Jim Burke. The theme is “Bridges over Troubled Waters.” Life can be tough. We will investigate the building of metaphorical bridges in human relationships, whether they be individual connections, family connections, tribal connections, or international connections. Where can we build bridges rather than build walls? Many know Burke from his teaching years at the Agnes Gray Elementary School in West Paris, or maybe as the organist at the First Universalist Church of West Paris for many years. We are so pleased to welcome him back to lead our Music Sunday, which is a blend of music, readings, and always entertaining. All are welcome.

For information about the church and services, please call Marta Clements at 674-2143 or email [email protected], or call Bob Clifford at 674-3442 or email [email protected] To learn about Unitarian Universalist Association of Congregations, visit http://www.uua.org/.

