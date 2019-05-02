OXFORD — A fun, relaxing, enjoyable day – the Hooker Family Farm Open House – will be held Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 195 Pleasant St. This event has become an annual favorite with many of us.

Enjoy homemade biscuits and jam in Linda’s beautiful, bright new working space, and check out all the farm goodies she has for sale. There will be opportunities to visit with the farm animals, pick up some seedlings from the greenhouse, learn an easy way to build up your soil, and find a special gift for Mother’s Day.

Plant orders from the Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District Native Plant and Tree Sale will be ready for pick-up, too.

For information, call Hooker Family Farm at 890-4215 or the OCSWCD at 744-3119.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: