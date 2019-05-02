OXFORD HILLS — A major deal has been struck between a Georgia-based company and KBS Builders, Inc. in Paris that in the future is expected to re-open the manufacturing plants of Keiser Homes in Oxford and the KBS manufacturing plant in Waterford.

Digirad Corporation, which designs, manufactures and distributes diagnostic medical imaging products, has purchased KBS Builders, Inc. properties in Pairs on Route 26 and Waterford off Route 35 and the former Keiser Homes manufacturing plant on Route 121 in Oxford.

The deal is expected to make the Paris-based KBS Builders Inc., with territorial protection of 150 miles to the closest modular producing plant, as well as more modular home building capacity, according to Matt Mosher, general manager of KBS Builders, Inc.

According to information from ATRM, the holding company of KBS Builders Inc., the KBS properties were sold to Digirad Corporation for their appraised value as determined by an independent appraisal service. The two plants are now being leased by KBS from Digirad at market rates.

A lease agreement between KBS and Digirad for the Oxford property at 56 Mechanic Falls Road has recently been completed, Mosher confirmed to the Advertiser Democrat on Monday.

“I would say it is our long term goal to open up the additional factories thus bring additional jobs to the area,” Mosher said.

The action comes two years after Keiser Homes in Oxford, a modular home builder then operating under Excel Homes of Maine, unexpectedly shut its doors in May 2016, putting more than 120 employees out of work. It also comes more than a year after a “for sale” sign was put up on the KBS Waterford plant, at 61,850 square-foot manufacturing plant located at 947 Waterford Road in Waterford.

The three manufacturing plants, with a combined footprint of more than 200,000 square feet could be capable of producing more than 1,400 boxes (prefabricated modular units) per year, making them the only three “significant” modular manufacturing plants within a 100 mile radius, said ATRM officials.

ATRM said the transaction “enhances KBS’s financial liquidity and will allow for debt

reduction as well as greater investment in working capital, enhancing KBS’s ability to serve clients’ needs.”

Modular center

The Oxford Hills was once considered the largest modular manufacturing and selling center in New England.

Hundreds of area residents were employed at modular manufacturing factories including the now defunct Burlington Homes, Oxford Homes and Keiser Homes. But lack of business and the poor economy in the early 2000s resulted in massive employee layoffs locally and left retailers, home buyers and others throughout New England and beyond scrambling to get paid or obtain their completed new home.

The modular building business spiraled locally around the time of the nationwide recession in 2008.

In February, 2008, Burlington Homes of Maine, located on Route 26 in Oxford, ceased operations after 14 years, leaving 70 workers unemployed and surprising retailers throughout New England. The site had previously constructed manufactured and mobile homes since the early 1970s under different company names.

In 2007, Oxford Homes sold its equipment to Eco Building Systems of Boston after creditors petitioned the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Portland to force the company into liquidation in order to recoup their losses. The petitioning creditors represented about 22 percent of the estimated $1.4 million in outstanding secured and unsecured loans. Eco Building Systems took over more than $318,000 in unsecured loans to creditors across New England and paid off the company’s property taxes but was forced to lay off its 93 employees in 2008. The building was sold in June of 2011.

In late 2007, KBS Building Systems in Paris purchased the former Waterford Homes property in Waterford off Route 35 from the Massachusetts company, Waterford Homes, after the two-year-old, high-end manufacturer defaulted on mortgage and loan payments and closed in 2006.

The Waterford manufacturing plant on 947 Waterford Road was reopened early the following year with some 20 new hires, boosting KBS’ production by as much as a third. But seasonal shutdowns due to lack of commercial work in Maine and high overhead at the plant, forced some 20 to 60 or so employees to transfer to the Paris plant or be layed off each winter. In 2016, the plant was put up for sale for close to $1 million.

Keiser Homes, which was operating under Excel Homes of Maine when it unexpectedly shut its doors at 56 Mechanic Falls Road in May 2016 put more than 120 employees out of work. The closure was part of a company-wide shutdown of their nation-wide properties by Innovative Building Systems of Delaware,

Innovative Building Systems filed a voluntary petition for relief in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware under Chapter 7 on May 11, 2016.

In April 2014, KBS Building Systems was purchased by a Minnesota-based manufacturer, Aetrium, from Robert Farnum in a deal reportedly worth $10.5 million. The buyer retained the approximately 200 employees and changed the name to KBS Builders Inc.

Aetrium also changed its name as part of the purchase to ATRM Holdings, Inc.

Digirad announced last fall that it intended to acquire ATRM Holdings, Inc. after its Board of Directors approved the conversion of Digirad into a diversified holding company.

The move was expected to improve future revenue, cash flow, and earnings growth in part by creating a platform for “bolt-on “ acquisitions, according to a statement released by Digirad in September of 2018.

The time frame for the re-opening of the Oxford and Waterford plants has not been determined yet.

