Androscoggin County

• Martin Buck, 50, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing, 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Turner.

• Gary Hudon, 32, of Lisbon, on a charge of aggravated assault, 7:59 a.m. Sunday at 22 Village St. in Lisbon.

• John Bell, 37, of Minot, on an outstanding warrant for two counts of gross sexual assault and two counts of gross sexual contact, 10:05 a.m. Sunday at Central Maine Medical Center.

• Joel Morse, 40, of Lisbon, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 2 p.m. Sunday at 1 Higgins St. in Lisbon.

Auburn

• Adam Judkins, 32, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 8:50 p.m. Saturday at 68 Main St.

• Christian Peterson, 20, of Auburn, on a charge of theft, 10:02 p.m. Saturday at Walmart.

• Ashley Morales, 32, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating after suspension, 12:17 a.m. Sunday on Cedar Street.

• Rebecca Bombaro, 39, of Lewiston, on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating conditions of release, 1:46 a.m. Sunday on Center Street.

Lewiston

• Amber Morin, 25, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 9:15 p.m. Saturday at 144 Pine St.

• Bengi Saban, 25, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:20 p.m. at the Park and Spruce streets.

• Troy Boucher, 29, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:47 a.m. Sunday at the Super 8 Motel.

• Lonnie Richardson, 61, of Turner, on a charge of fugitive from justice, 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 202 Blake St.

• Felicia Lathrop, 31, of Lisbon, on probation revocation and probation hold, 4:05 p.m. Sunday at 131 Pine St.

• Kirk Jones, 50, of Lewiston, on a charge of criminal threatening, 3:45 p.m. Sunday at 72 Shawmut St.

• James Dunlop, 34, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 5:40 p.m. Sunday at 28 Bartlett St.

