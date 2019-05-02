To the Editor:

When my husband and I moved to the Bethel area 32 years ago, we soon determined that we had chosen well. Bethel has been a wonderful place to live, filled with friendly, talented, energetic and delightful people.

Having retired from the Bethel Library after a number of enjoyable years of working behind the counter, I was treated to a retirement party on Friday, Jan. 26, and what a party it was! I was stunned and honored to spend the afternoon with dozens of former patrons of mine as we shared snacks and stories. There were many cards, good wishes, and gifts, and I’m sorry to say that I have completely lost track of what came from whom. So consider this a thank-you note to everyone who came and wished me well in retirement.

I already miss the library and its camaraderie, but I hope to continue helping out in various volunteer efforts, so you haven’t seen the last of me.

Thank you all, and please stay connected.

Lorrie Hoeh

Bethel

