SOUTH PARIS – Alita M. Prada, 84, passed away on April 28, 2019, at Market Square Healthcare Center. She was born on May 13, 1934 in Northampton, Mass. to John and Alita (Averal) Morarity. Alita owned Bowman Store in Athens as well as Ledgewood Motel in Norway. Not quite ready for retirement she went to work at Bethel Inn.

She was an active member of Our Lady of the Snows Church, singing in their choir and helping wherever she could. She married Raymond Prada on Sept. 29, 1942. Alita is survived by her husband; granddaughter Jessica Prada-Dunn and her husband James; great- grandchildren, Kaitlyn Dunn and Aden Dunn; stepgrandson Darin Reed and his wife Sandra; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Christopher and Noel. She was predeceased by her parents; and two sons, Alden Prada and Ronald Prada.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday May 3, at 10 a.m.at Our Lady of the Snow, Walkers Mills Road, Bethel. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home, 37 Vernon Street, Bethel. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

