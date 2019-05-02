BRIDGTON – Armand Poulin, 74, of Bridgton, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

He was born on July 2, 1944, in Lewiston, a son of Charles and Jeannette (Caron) Poulin.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he served in Vietnam and upon his return, settled in Dover, N.H. where he married Susan Pelton in 1974.

Together they owned and operated Rockingham Security, at one time employing over 400 employees. Upon the sale of the business, they worked as consultants and moved to their home on Sebago Lake and later Bridgton.

Armand was well known for his sense of humor, quick wit and mischievous nature. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to play cards. He deeply loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Poulin of Bridgton; four children, Sheila Upton and her husband, Jeff of Bedford, N.H. and Brenda Raifsnider and her husband, Chris of New Gloucester, Chuck Poulin of Sebago and Vince Poulin of Westbrook; eight grandchildren; a brother, Donald Poulin of Webster, N.Y., a sister, Jeannine Cloutier of Lewiston.

At Armand’s request, only a private gathering will be held. Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

