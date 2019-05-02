LEWISTON – Joseph A.R. “Robert” Cote, 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home after a courageous battle with dementia. Born June 5, 1936 in Lewiston, Maine, he was the son of William and Irene (Vallee) Cote. Joe grew up in Lewiston with his siblings, Jeannette and Maurice.

Joe served in the Air Force from 1954 to 1958. He worked most of his life at Lepage Bakeries in shipping and maintenance.

On August 3, 1973, he married his wife, Constance, to whom he was married for 45 years. They had one daughter, Mary.

Joe was a faithful, generous man, serving the community for many years as a CCD teacher at Sts. Peter and Paul Basilica and attending Holy Cross Parish most of his life, as well as giving to many charitable organizations. He showed the most generosity, however, to his loved ones and to whoever in his life needed a helping hand. He was always willing to help as best he could, and there was always a place at the Thanksgiving table or Christmas party for anyone who wanted to come.

Surviving Joe are his loving wife, Constance; his daughter, Mary Gagnon and her husband, Scott; granddaughters Kaitlin and Paige; his sister, Jeannette Sutton; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, and brother-in-law.

A Memorial Service honoring Joe’s life will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. followed by a military honors service at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home. Burial will be held privately at St. Peter’s Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, 784-4023.

