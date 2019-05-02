OXFORD – Maghan Urquhart Flores of Oxford, born June 15, 1978 in Lewiston, was unexpectedly called to join our Heavenly Father on Monday, April 29, 2019. She will be missed greatly by those she loved.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jason Flores; daughter, Mea Flores; father, Carl Urquhart and stepmother, Mary Jane Aubin, mother, Pamela Grenier and stepfather, Rick Grenier; three siblings: brothers, Carlton Urquhart, Garth Urquhart and sister, Molly Grenier; grandmother, Dorothy Gravel; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives. Her beautiful smile and caring personality will remain close to our hearts.

She is predeceased by grandmother, Constance Dumond, grandfathers, Jerry McClintock and Bob Urquhart. Maghan, who chose to save others and will live on through her and her families choice of organ donation.

Celebration of life will be held May 4, 2019 11 a.m. at 1919 Lisbon Rd, South Lewiston Baptist Church.

