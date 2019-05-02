MINERAL BLUFF, Va. – Vernon R. Smith, 70, of Mineral Bluff, Ga., passed away unexpectedly while visiting his family in Virginia, on April 16, 2019. He continued to help others by being an organ donor.Vernon was born in Providence, R.I., to Vernon and Mary Chronis Smith. He was the oldest of four siblings. He attended St. Michael’s and Pilgrim High School. After college, Vernon worked for New England Telephone/AT&T. In 1973, he married the former Virginia (Ginny) Bristol and they moved to Leeds, Maine where they raised two children, Michaela and Albert (AJ). After retiring from New England Telephone/AT&T, Vernon took on a new adventure of owning two convenience stores near his home in Maine, as well as serving on the local school board for 12 years.The next chapter in Vernon and Virginia’s lives brought them to Mineral Bluff, Ga. Vernon continued to be an avid collector, an active member of the Kiwanis, and continued to love to travel and see the world. Above all he loved his family. Vernon rarely missed an event where he could enjoy the company of his friends and family, and have great conversation.He is survived by his wife, Virginia Smith; daughter Michaela and husband Steve Johnson, son, AJ Smith and future wife Caitrin Conroy; granddaughter Sidney Johnson; his two brothers John and Raymond Smith and sister Donna Marie Pearson, three sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law; six nephews, two nieces; and many loving cousins.There will be a private family gathering at a future date. Arrangements were handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, VA and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com. Donations can be made in his name to the: Kiwanis Club

P.O. Box 7 Blue Ridge, GA 30513

