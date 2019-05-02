BRUNSWICK — Two people who allegedly made away with a cart full of Walmart merchandise were arrested after police say they led a sheriff’s deputy on a chase reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour.

Brunswick Police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said police got a call from Walmart’s loss prevention staff at 6 p.m. Tuesday alleging that two people were leaving the store with a shopping cart full of goods.

“Loss prevention tried to stop them,” Waltz said. “They forced their way past loss prevention, got into a car and left.”

The two were later identified as 37-year-old Travis Crowley and 31-year-old Carol Crowley, both of Dresden.

A Brunswick police sergeant spotted the blue GMC pickup truck the couple was seen leaving in, while responding to Walmart. However the vehicle sped away before he could turn around and get behind it, Waltz said.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry said Deputy Mark Anderson observed the vehicle matching the description given by Brunswick police at the intersection of State Road and New Meadows Road in West Bath.

Anderson got behind the vehicle, which immediately accelerated. He activated his blue lights, and Merry said the truck tried to elude the deputy.

Merry said the vehicle reached a speed of 80 miles per hour during the pursuit, refused to stop and passed other vehicles in a hazardous fashion.

The pickup traveled down State Road, Witch Spring Hill into Bath, turned onto Leeman Highway. It was traveling north approaching the viaduct when the driver immediately pulled over near the High Street exit where Bath Bus Service buses are parked.

Merry said the Travis Crowley, the passenger, immediately exited the vehicle and started to walk toward the further end of the bus parking lot and continued to walk when the deputy shouted for him to stop.

Anderson got out of his cruiser and apprehended Travis Crowley, who was charged by Brunswick police with robbery, assault and theft by unauthorized taking. He was taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

The driver, Carol Crowley, was charged by the sheriff’s department with operating after suspension, driving to endanger and eluding a police officer. Brunswick police also charged her with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and operating after license suspension. She was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

Anderson sustained an ankle injury during the incident and was taken to the hospital by another deputy. He will be out of work for a while but is OK, Merry said

The stolen Walmart items were recovered by police.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: