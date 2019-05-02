AREA — There’s no way to predict when or where an accident will happen. That’s why the American Red Cross needs donors to give blood and platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May and throughout the year to help ensure that trauma centers are prepared the moment an injured patient arrives.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

• Bridgton – Thursday, May 2, from 1 to 6 p.m., Masonic Hall, Harrison Road, Route 117.

• Fryeburg – Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 857 Main St.

• Bethel – Tuesday, May 7, from noon to 5 p.m., Telstar High School, 284 Walkers Mills Rd., Route 2.

• Porter – Friday, May 10, from noon to 5 p.m., Riverside United Methodist Church, 5 School St.

• Harrison – Friday, May 17, from 1 to 6 p.m., United Parish Congregational Church of Harrison and North Bridgton, 77 Main St.

• Poland – Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Poland Town Hall, 1223 Maine St., Route 26.

In December 2017, Jeff Gosliga was rushed to the hospital following a car accident. To treat his serious injuries, he needed 11 units of blood – about the amount of blood in an average adult’s body.

“I never had reason to think a lot about blood, where it came from or how it arrived at hospitals; my accident changed all of that,” said Gosliga.

“It was touch-and-go for a while, and because the blood that I needed was available, I’m here today. I am so grateful to all of the volunteer blood donors who give of themselves so generously. I will never forget them or take blood donation for granted again,” he said.

Donors of all blood types are urged to give now to help meet the needs of trauma patients and others with serious medical conditions. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

In thanks, all those who come to donate blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross now through June 10, 2019, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.

Major traumas can quickly deplete a hospital’s blood supply. By giving blood, platelets or plasma regularly, donors can help ensure that enough blood is on the shelves for patients when every second matters.

In trauma situations, when there’s no time to check a patient’s blood type, emergency personnel reach for type O negative red blood cells and type AB plasma because they can be transfused to patients of any blood type. Less than 7% of the population has type O negative blood, and only about 4% of the population has type AB blood.

Platelets may also be needed to help with clotting in cases of massive bleeding. Because platelets must be transfused within five days of donation, there is a constant – often critical – need to keep up with hospital demand.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or on Twitter at @RedCross.

