Thursday, May 2 – Chicken quesadilla and seasoned yellow rice, or Wowbutter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, seasoned black beans salsa, crunchy corn medley, juicy power berry cup, milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza and Mandarin oranges.

Friday, May 3 – Italian dunkers or Wowbutter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick, steamed lemony broccoli, green beans, Mandarin oranges, milk.

Breakfast: Whole grain donut holes, yogurt and fruit choices.

Monday, May 6 – BBQ pork on a bun, savory pork in BBQ sauce, or turkey and cheese on a bun, crispy oven potatoes, seasoned mixed vegetables, juicy fruit, applesauce, milk.

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin with cheese sticks and peaches.

Tuesday, May 7 – Chicken Alfredo and warm breadstick, or Wowbutter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick, baby carrots, lemony broccoli, mixed fruit choices, milk.

Breakfast: Pancakes and baked apple slices.

Wednesday, May 8 – Personal pizza, or Wowbutter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick and sun chips, rainbow pepper strips, Asian salad, diced pears, milk.

Breakfast: Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich and mixed fruit.

Thursday, May 9 – Nachos, or Wowbutter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick, Mexican rice, salsa, churros, Mexican fruit salad, milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza and pears.

Friday, May 10 – Toasted cheese sandwich on a whole grain roll, or ham and cheese sandwich on a whole grain roll, Emoticon fries, cherry tomatoes and cuke slices with dip, fruit cups, milk.

Breakfast: Yogurt berry cup and English muffin.

Thursday, May 2 – Chicken quesadilla and seasoned yellow rice, seasoned black beans salsa, crunchy corn medley, juicy power berry cup, milk.

Friday, May 3 – Italian dunkers, Caesar salad, green beans, Mandarin oranges, milk.

Monday, May 6 – BBQ pork on a bun, savory pork in BBQ sauce, crispy oven potatoes, seasoned mixed vegetables, juicy fruit, applesauce, milk.

Tuesday, May 7 – Chicken Alfredo, warm breadstick, baby carrots, lemony broccoli, mixed fruit choices, milk.

Wednesday, May 8 – Personal pizza, rainbow pepper strips, Mandarin oranges, crisp green salad, diced pears, milk.

Thursday, May 9 – Nachos, Mexican rice, mixed seasoned vegetables, churro, milk.

Friday, May 10 – Toasted cheese sandwich on a whole grain roll, soup choices, Emoticon fries, mixed fruit, milk.

Available Daily: Pizza choices, hot sandwich choices, cold sandwich special of the day, entree salads, parfaits or smoothies, and Smart snacks.

Thursday, May 2 – Chicken patty sandwich, or yogurt parfait pack with cheese stick, and teddy grahams.

Friday, May 3 – Cheese pizza, or hot dog with roll.

Monday, May 6 – Bosco sticks, or fish sticks with Emoji fries.

Tuesday, May 7 – Tacos with meat and cheese, or pretzel with cheese sauce.

Wednesday, May 8 – Beef teriyaki with fried rice, or yogurt parfait pack with cheese stick and animal crackers.

Thursday, May 9 – Chef salad or pizza crunchers.

Friday, May 10 – Deep dish pizza or cheeseburger with fritos.

Available Daily: Pizza choices, hot sandwich choices, cold sandwich special of the day, entree salads, parfaits or smoothies, and Smart snacks.

Thursday, May 2 – Popcorn chicken bowl, or hamburger/cheeseburger, or BBQ rib sandwich.

Friday May 3 – Pizza choices, or hot dog with roll, or fish nuggets.

Monday, May 6 – Vegetable soup with grilled cheese sandwich, or deep dish pizza, or Bosco sticks.

Tuesday, May 7 – Mac and cheese, or chicken patty sandwich, or mini corn dogs.

Wednesday, May 8 – Nachos with meat and cheese, or pretzel with cheese sauce, or chicken quesadillas.

Thursday, May 9 – Bacon cheeseburger, or chicken nuggets, or fish sticks.

Friday, May 10 – Pizza choices, or hot dog with roll, or BBQ rib sandwich.

Available daily: Sandwich bar with sandwiches made to order, fresh fruit and salad bar with apples, bananas, kiwi, oranges and more, pasta salad, fresh veggies, yogurt parfaits with vanilla yogurt, blueberries, strawberries and granola, your favorite spud with spiral, wedge, tot or fries and milk and juices.

Thursday, May 2 – Chicken patty on a whole grain bun, green beans, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar, milk variety.

Breakfast: String cheese, goldfish crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Friday, May 3 – Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks, marinara sauce, lemon zest broccoli, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar, milk variety.

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit, milk variety.

Monday, May 6 – Cinnamon French toast, potato smiles, assorted fresh fruit, milk variety.

Breakfast: Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit, milk variety.

Tuesday, May 7 – Beef taco meal with tortilla rounds, salsa, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar, milk variety.

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, assorted fresh fruit or assorted fruit juice, milk variety.

Wednesday, May 8 – Turkey and cheese on a bun, marinated cucumbers, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar, milk variety.

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit, milk variety.

Thursday, May 9 – BBQ chicken on bun, baked beans, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar, milk variety.

Breakfast: Banana bread, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit, milk variety.

Friday, May 10 – 4×6 cheese pizza, lemon zest broccoli, assorted fresh fruit, milk variety.

Breakfast: Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit, milk variety.

Milk choices and fruit choices available with breakfast and lunch.

Thursday, May 2 – Chicken quesadilla and seasoned yellow rice, or Wowbutter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, seasoned black beans salsa, crunchy corn medley, juicy power berry cup, milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza and Mandarin oranges.

Friday, May 3 – Italian dunkers, or Wowbutter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick, steamed lemony broccoli, green beans, Mandarin oranges, milk.

Breakfast: Whole grain donut holes, yogurt and fruit choices.

Monday, May 6 – BBQ pork on a bun, savory pork in BBQ sauce, or turkey and cheese on a bun, crispy oven potatoes, seasoned mixed vegetables, juicy fruit, applesauce, milk.

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin with cheese sticks and peaches.

Tuesday, May 7 – Chicken Alfredo and warm breadstick, or Wowbutter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick, baby carrots, lemony broccoli, mixed fruit choices, milk.

Breakfast: Pancakes and baked apple slices.

Wednesday, May 8 – Personal pizza or Wowbutter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick and sun chips, rainbow pepper strips, Asian salad, diced pears, milk.

Breakfast: Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich and mixed fruit.

Thursday, May 9 – Nachos, or Wowbutter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick, Mexican rice, salsa, churros, Mexican fruit salad, milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza and pears.

Friday, May 10 – Toasted cheese sandwich on a whole grain roll, or ham and cheese sandwich on a whole grain roll, Emoticon fries, cherry tomatoes and cuke slices with dip, fruit cups, milk.

Breakfast: Yogurt berry cup and English muffin.

