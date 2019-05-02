JAY — A 16-year-old girl has been charged with bringing beer to Spruce Mountain High School in her aluminum water bottle, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Thursday.

She was issued a summons on a charge of being a minor possessing alcohol, a civil violation, Caton said. She was also disciplined by the school administration and released to her parents, he said.

Officer David Morin responded to the school after receiving a report of the incident Wednesday morning.

The student is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court in Farmington on Aug. 21.

