To the Editor:

The Town of Greenwood and the Greenwood Conservation Commission are sponsoring three events to help keep our area beautiful as well as help us all understand more about the creatures who inhabit the area.

The first event is the annual roadside clean-up on Saturday, May 4. We will meet at the Greenwood Town Office on the Gore Road at 9 a.m. Bags and gloves will be provided and a road section will be assigned. We will arrange for pick-up of bagged trash. We need volunteers. Everyone welcome and we plan to finish by 10:30 a.m.

The following Saturday, May 11, there will be two events.

A bird walk at Maggie’s Nature Park will take place from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Those birds get up early. It will led by naturalist Paul Motts. Please meet at Maggie’s Nature Park parking lot along the Greenwood Road at 7:30 a.m. This event is not suitable for dogs or young children, since they will scare the birds. It is a free event.

At 10 a.m. the same day, May 11, there will be trail clean-up at Maggie’s Nature Park. This is to remove branches and debris from the winter so the trails will be in good shape. Wear boots and bring gloves. We plan to be finished before noon. Please join us and meet in the parking lot at 10 a.m.

Learn about birds, pick-up the roads and trails, and take pride in our beautiful community. Everyone welcome.

Betsey Foster

Norman Milliard

Mark Plourde

Greenwood Conservation Commission

Greenwood

