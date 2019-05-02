To the Editor:

Earth Day activities on Saturday, April 27, were both fun, thought-provoking and relevant. There are many people to thank for their efforts to celebrate our planet Earth. Four organizations collaborated to organize the day.

Take Action Bethel members walked the Pathway and picked up several bags of trash. They also had activities at The Gem and delicious foods for the potluck.

Mahoosuc Land Trust sponsored the Mushroom Workshop with Toshio Hashimoto and a delightful nature walk with Darlene Akers of Dragonfly Healing Nest in Andover. MLT also provided real plates and napkins for the potluck to cut down on unnecessary waste.

The Local Food Connection sponsored the film, “Modified,” a thought-provoking look at the effects of GMO crops on our farmers and eaters. They also invited CEBE from Norway, Paris Auto Barn, and Climate Change Lobby to talk about their work and to demonstrate and drive several electric cars.

And, finally, The Gem Theater provided the place for our community to come together. Because of The Gem, we are building a stronger community. The Gem is truly a treasure beyond measure.

Our thanks to all the volunteers and participants.

Bonnie Pooley

Albany Township

