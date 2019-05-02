PARIS — Three candidates are running for two open, three-year seats on the Board of Selectmen.

Polls will be open at the Paris Fire Station from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11.

Incumbent Christopher S. Summers is seeking re-election to one of two, open seats on the Board of Selectmen. Summers was first elected to the board in 2016. He will face Peter M. Kilgore, a former member of the now defunct Social Services Committee and political newcomer Carlton W. Sprague for one of the two open seats.

The second open seat on the Board of Selectmen is currently held by Scott Buffington who has decided to run for SAD 17 Board of Directors.

Buffington, whose seat on the Board of Selectmen expires this June, will be on the ballot to replace long-time Director Bob Jewell for the one open Paris seat on the SAD 17 Board of Directors. The term is three years.

Garrick Frost is running for the one, three year seat on the Paris Utility District.

The Annual Town Meeting will be held on Monday, June 17, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Paris Fire Station.

