SUMNER — Nezinscot Valley Music Boosters, Buckfield Junior/Senior High School, Señor Reed’s Spanish classes, Hartford Sumner Elementary School and the HSES Student Council invite the public to a free FOLKLORICO OLLIMPAXQUI performance at the HSES on Thursday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the gym.

The school will be open from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to showcase exhibits about Mexico in all pre-K to grade six classrooms – animals, states, folk tales, foods, famous people and more.

There will be a community potluck in the cafeteria from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m. From the pre-Columbian rituals of the Aztecs, to the colorful music of the Bamba from Veracruz with its picturesque ribbon-tying ceremony, to the solemnity and drama of the Deer Dance, to the eloquent dancing of Jalisco and Michoacan, to the songs and traditions of the other distinctive regions of this exciting country, guests will embark on a never-to-be- forgotten journey. Experience a joyful extravaganza that will thrill and delight, and provide cultural and educational insight into our increasingly important neighbor, Mexico.

The free event is part of the week-long cultural event held yearly at the HSES, which includes participation with the BJSHS. The school is located at 145 Main St. (Route 219) in East Sumner.

For information, call Linda at 388-2681 or email [email protected]

