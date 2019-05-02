PARIS — The Staff at the Maine Veterans’ Home in South Paris – as part of their ongoing Community Involvement Committee work – recently took up a collection of children’s and youth clothing for the Pink Feather Foundation in Oxford. Several veteran’s home staff members also stopped by the Foundation’s offices to volunteer their time to help sort and organize donations.

In addition to sharing their time, many staff members at the Maine Veterans’ Home collected new and gently used clothing that was donated to Pink Feather in an effort to give back to “give back to the community” and brought in donations of clothing in order to meet a need.

The Pink Feather Foundation has partnered directly with local school teachers and collected gently used clothing to put on their free online “store.” Teachers can invite their student to sit with them and shop for clothes they like. Every item is free, and the program is completely anonymous. The clothing will be delivered to the office in nice packaging to encourage the feeling of receiving new clothes.

Thank you to the staff members and residents at the Maine Veterans’ Home in South Paris who helped their community, and to the wonderful staff at the Pink Feather Foundation who are working so hard to serve children in the community.

