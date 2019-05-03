LEWISTON — Bryan Adam’s “Run to you,” BTO’s “Takin’ care of business” and Carly Simon’s “Anticipation” are all on the suggested playlist for Read Your Farmers’ Almanac in the Bathroom Day on Monday — and will actually be piped in through the sound systems in the bathroom at Geiger, the almanac’s parent company.

“We have way too much fun, believe me,” said Susan Higgins, web content editor and social media manager.

The day and #BookofThrones were created three years ago after more than half of readers told the company they kept their almanacs in the bathroom.

Turns out there’s actually a long tradition of that: Since 1919, the Farmers’ Almanac has come with a hole punched through one corner for lavatory hanging.

“It’s good reading for when you just have a couple extra minutes,” said Higgins. “But sometimes they needed it for toilet paper.”

The significance of picking May 6 to celebrate?

“It’s sort of tongue-in-cheek for the day after Cinco de Mayo, so it’s ‘Let the party continue,'” she said.

Farmers’ Almanac has an estimated readership of 2 million. In addition to the Spotify playlist, the company’s other suggested ways to mark the occasion: outhouse trivia, seven uses for empty toilet paper tubes and a recipe for a do-it-yourself odor-masking toilet spray that a reader named Bottom Bouquet in a contest.