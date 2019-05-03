MILFORD – Both the board of selectmen and school committee will have new members after municipal elections are held late this spring.

Last Thursday (June 25) was the last date to return nomination papers for the elections. At that time Doug Libby and incumbent Charlie Weymouth returned papers for the board of selectmen. Incumbent Jay Shorette chose not to run again.

For the school board nobody returned papers, meaning that seat will be filled by write-in. It currently is held by Ann Goodwin, who chose to not seek re-election.

All terms of office are for three years.

Milford’s municipal elections will be held on June 11.

