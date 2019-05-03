GREENE – Joseph Laurier Beaudoin, 80, of Greene died at his home on April 30, 2019.

He was born in Lewiston on Oct. 24, 1938 to parents Lucien and Juliette (Bryant) Beaudoin,

Joseph was a member of Greene Baptist Church, and the Health Club and Spa.

He graduated from Leavitt Institute in 1956.

Joseph enjoyed visiting and helping friends and family, spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved attending the great-grandchildren’s events. He also enjoyed bus trips (where he was known as “Sherriff Joe”) to Pennsylvania, and hunting and fishing.

He worked at the Bates Mill for a few years, and then became a hand-sewer in the shoe industry, until his retirement.

Joseph was predeceased by his wife of 60 years and love of his life, Shirley; sisters-in-law, Virginia Huntington and Phyllis Latlippe.

Surviving him are daughters, Carol Springer and husband, John, and Lori Welch and husband, Rick; grandchildren, John Springer, Rick Welch, Meg Welch and Bri (Welch) Martin; great-grandchildren, Parker, Madelyn, and Blake Springer, Tristan, Aidan, and Lucien Martin, and Wyatt and Baby Welch; a brother, Paul and wife, Prudence, a sister, Pauline Beech and husband, Clay; and many extended family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at Litchfield Plains Cemetery on Sunday, May 5, at 1:30 p.m., followed by a reception at the Greene Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Baptist Church of Greene, or to Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice.

