Jillian Richardson cheers for her Edward Little High School teammates during the KVAC home track meet in Auburn on Friday. Rain canceled some of the field events, but athletes from the six teams competed in running and some jump events. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Athletes from Edward Little and Waterville high schools find shelter from Friday’s rain during the KVAC home track meet in Auburn on Friday. Rain canceled some of the field events, but athletes from the six teams competed in running and some jump events. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
The Waterville High School track team warms up in the rain during the KVAC track meet at Edward Little High School in Auburn on Friday. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Leavitt Area High School junior Kendra Benson shelters herself from Friday’s rain during the KVAC home track meet at Edward Little High School in Auburn on Friday. Rain canceled Benson’s javelin and pole vault events, but athletes from the six teams competed in running and some jump events. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Dear Abby
-
Horoscope
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.