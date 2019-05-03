The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is offering three different week-long day- camps in Music and Drama for youth this summer at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley.

July 15-19 is Drama Camp for ages 7-12 is led by Anne Crump of Methuen, Massachusetts. She received her BFA in Acting from Drake University and studied at the National Theater Institute at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center. You may have seen Anne on stage here in Rangeley as well as in Farmington. The camp meets from 9:30 – 3:00 each day.

July 29- August 2 is TEEN Drama Week for ages 13-18 and is led Lindsay (MacNaughton) Hinojosa, a theater artist and educator from Brooklyn, NY. She holds a BFA in Drama from Syracuse University, toured the US and Canada with the prestigious Missoula Children’s Theatre and is currently a performer and director for the award-winning performance troupe and media company, Story Pirates. The camp meets from 9:30 – 3:00 each day.

August 5-9 is RFA Music Camp for ages 8-18 for all instruments and voice with camp leader Erin Smith: Music Instructor at RLRS, and instructors Robert Ludwig: Retired Organist and Choirmaster of St John’s in Bangor, Timothy Macek: Howard University, Mike Blythe: guitarist, and others. The camp meets from 9:00 – 3:00 each day.