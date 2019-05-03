FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors Tuesday, April 23 unanimously approved the calendar for the upcoming academic year.

Teacher workshops will be held Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 26 and 27.

The first day of school for kindergarten through grade 5 is Wednesday, Aug. 28. Students in pre-kindergarten and upper grades are slated to start the following day. There will be no school on Aug. 30 or Sept. 2 for Labor Day weekend.

The calendar calls for 34 one-hour late-arrival Wednesdays beginning Sept. 4.

The calendar includes three districtwide, early-release days on Sept. 18 and Dec. 20, 2018, and June 8, 2020. The December early-release day will start Christmas vacation, which will run until Jan. 2, 2020. There are two additional early-release days for prekindergarten through fifth grade on Jan. 17 and March 27, 2020.

In addition, there will be no school on Oct. 11 for a teacher workshop day.

There will be no school Nov. 27 for parent-teacher conferences. It leads into the Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend.

Week-long breaks will take place Feb. 17 to 21, 2020 and April 20 to 24, 2020.

There are nine snow days built into the schedule with the last day of school expected to be June 19. The final day of school, always half a day, could be earlier if all snow days are not used.

Graduation is scheduled for Sunday, June 14, 2020, according to the calendar.

