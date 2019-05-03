RUMFORD — Police say an unresponsive infant was reported about 7 p.m. Thursday at a Rumford Avenue home.

The 4-month-old girl died last night. Maine State Police are investigating her death but do not consider it suspicious, according to Maine Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland. It is procedure for state police to investigate all deaths of children younger than 3 years old.

This story will be updated.

