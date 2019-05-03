WILTON — A special town meeting and several public hearings will be held Tuesday, May 7 to address a potential water protection ordinance, changes to water rates, and a grant application. The meetings will begin at 6 p.m. at G.D. Cushing School.

The first public hearing, followed by a special town meeting, will address a Community Block Development Grant application for Wilson Stream Business Park.

A second hearing will be held on a proposed water department rate increase of 19% this year and 17% next year.

“There has not been an increase in rates since the water plant was built in 1993,” Water and Sewer Department Superintendent Heinz Gossman said during the April 16 selectboard meeting.

Sewer rates would not be affected, he added.

The final public hearing addresses a proposed Varnum Pond Drinking Water Protection Ordinance.

“This strictly applies to the pond in the Wilton area,” Town Manager Rhonda Irish said at the April 16 meeting. “This is not for residents of other towns around the pond.

“The purpose of the ordinance is to protect the water quality of the pond, and for the public safety and welfare of those dependent on the pond for drinking water, which is the Wilton and North Jay water districts. We are putting on paper things that are already in place.”

Following the hearing, the board is expected to consider certifying the text of the ordinance which will put it before voters at the June 17 annual town meeting.

